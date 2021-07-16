Local

Scott brings sardines for the Daybreak crew and Stephanie just couldn’t handle it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who’s up for a can of sardines to go with their coffee this morning?

A day after discussing baiting a bear with sardines, Daybreak anchor Scott Sander brought some in for the morning crew to try out.

“It just made me so sad that nobody had ever had sardines,” Scott said.

Drew Blair had a positive attitude and tried some.

Randy Ollis was a tad less interested, talking himself out of trying them at the last minute.

“This is just really gross,” Randy said while maintaining a disgusted look on his face. “I’m done.”

But Stephanie Mead was just NOT having it.

“Oh my gosh, it is marinating in that goo and I can’t do it,” Stephanie said.

Sardines: the breakfast of champions. Or maybe just Scott Sander.