Scotty’s Brewhouse, Thr3e Wise Men ceases all operations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statement to patrons found taped to an entrance of Scotty’s Dawghouse in Indianapolis indicates that all of the Scotty’s Brewhouse and Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company operations “would be ceasing effective July 20, 2019.”

Scotty’s Dawghouse is located on the Butler University campus at 4702 Sunset Ave. Suite 100 in Indianapolis.

The announcement comes just weeks after Scotty’s Brewhouse in Fort Wayne closed, which added to four other locations that had closed since December.

“The company has been struggling for some time and unfortunately could not overcome the deficit that was ahead of them,” the statement found on the door of Scotty’s Dawghouse read.

At least three investors, including one in Fort Wayne, have sued the founder of Scotty’s Brewhouse. The lawsuits claim Scott Wise defrauded investors and lost more than a million dollars when he sold the chain in 2016. Wise has denied any wrongdoing in that case.

News 8 has reached out for additional information regarding the statement and have not gotten a response. You can read the entire statement below.