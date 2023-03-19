Search efforts continue for missing Eaton boy

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — The search for a missing 14-year-old Eaton boy continues.

Scottie Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on March 17 in Eaton, Indiana, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Search parties formed on Saturday to look for Morris. The Eaton Police Department announced Sunday on Facebook that the Indiana State Police are investigating wooded areas, tree lines, and rivers with helicopters and infrared cameras.

Eaton Police encouraged residents to continue their search on their own while avoiding these areas.

The Eaton Police Department also released a statement Sunday morning on Facebook requesting Eaton residents check their security camera footage or doorbell footage for any sign of Morris.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.