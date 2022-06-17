Local

Search is underway for missing man in Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A search is underway for a Springville man after he went missing in the water at Monroe Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Responders were dispatched to the lake Thursday at 5:42 p.m. for two people struggling in the water.

According to the DNR, one if the individuals was rescued from the water by a passing boater. The second individual, Dwight Fry, 64, from Springville was missing in the water.

A search was immediately initiated using sonar, boats and divers from multiple agencies.

Investigators revealed that before Fry went missing in the water, he was attempting to help his wife who began struggling in the water.

The search has been suspended for the evening due to the darkness and is scheduled to resume Friday morning, according to DNR.