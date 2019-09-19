Search results in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been arrested after officers executed a search warrant Wednesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers, while conducting surveillance on a residence in the 2100 block of Redfern Drive, observed narcotics activity.

Detectives said 44-year-old Marlon Baker had been witnessed dealing drugs from that residence.

A warrant was then obtained for that residence and then when Baker returned home in a vehicle a traffic stop was conducted prior to searching the house.

Also in the vehicle at the time with Baker was 35-year-old Carley Woodward.

During the search of the residence, the following items were obtained:

Approximately 4oz of Fentanyl

Heroin

Over 5k in cash

Narcotic paraphernalia

Both Baker and Woodward were taken into custody. They face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.