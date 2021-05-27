Local

Search resumes on White River for missing Indianapolis man

(Provided Photo/IDNR)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are searching in the White River for an Indianapolis man who went missing Tuesday night.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Lynell Harris, 34, of fell from the rock dam south of Washington Street and was last seen attempting to swim to shore.

Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department units spent hours searching for Harris on Tuesday before suspending the search due to darkness.

ICO resumed the search Wednesday.

