Search underway for 2-year-old girl in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies are currently searching for a missing girl in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2-year-old Emma Sweet.

According to deputies, Emma and her father, Jeremy Sweet, were last seen on Wednesday at noon. They were reported missing on Thursday. BCSO says Jeremy Sweet is out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, her father’s truck was found submerged in the east fork of the White River by duck hunters. He was inside of the vehicle when it was found by the hunters. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia. Investigators say he told them that his daughter was with him.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Blessing Road but that the vehicle located at a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

Deputies say they don’t know if Emma was in the vehicle when it was located by the duck hunters.

BCSO say Emma has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all back with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

Multiple agencies are currently looking for the girls.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.