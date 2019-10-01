Search underway for escaped Marion County Jail inmate

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Brian Wampner. (Provided Photo/MCSO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities in Marion County are searching for an escaped inmate, according to the Marion County Jail.

Deputies said on October 1, just before 3:45 a.m., 38-year-old Brian Wampner escaped while in the loading dock during a work detail.

On March 31, Wampner was arrested for a number of charges, including dealing meth and cocaine and possession of meth and cocaine.

The Marion County Jail also said he appears to have been bleeding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: