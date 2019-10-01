Search underway for escaped Marion County Jail inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities in Marion County are searching for an escaped inmate, according to the Marion County Jail.

Deputies said on October 1, just before 3:45 a.m., 38-year-old Brian Wampner escaped while in the loading dock during a work detail.

On March 31, Wampner was arrested for a number of charges, including dealing meth and cocaine and possession of meth and cocaine.

The Marion County Jail also said he appears to have been bleeding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911.