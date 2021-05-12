Local

Search underway for missing 4-year-old in Madison County

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old child in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The office says the 4-year-old child, Abdul, appears to have walked away from his home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, home surveillance footage shows.

Abdul is described as being 36″ tall with a thin build. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

Currently, officers are searching the Springbrook housing neighborhood on State Road 13 which is between I-69 and Fortville.

Authorities are asking people in that neighborhood to search their vehicles, garages and out buildings.

Anyone with information on the child asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 765-642-0221.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

International /

Warmer days ahead!

Weather /

Pacers rally late for 103-94 win, clinch play-in spot

Sports /

Carmel High School Marching Band to march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2022

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.