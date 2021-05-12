Local

Search underway for missing 4-year-old in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old child in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The office says the 4-year-old child, Abdul, appears to have walked away from his home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, home surveillance footage shows.

Abdul is described as being 36″ tall with a thin build. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

Currently, officers are searching the Springbrook housing neighborhood on State Road 13 which is between I-69 and Fortville.

Authorities are asking people in that neighborhood to search their vehicles, garages and out buildings.

Anyone with information on the child asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 765-642-0221.