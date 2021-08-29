Local

Search underway for missing Middletown man at Geist Reservoir

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/IDNR, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a Middletown man went missing at the Geist Reservoir Saturday.

Natural Resources say 45-year-old Jeremy Skittrall entered the water from his boat and never resurfaced.

Conservation officers were dispatched to the reservoir near the 11000 block of Olio Road for a person missing in the water at approximately 6:35 p.m.

The search was suspended at 11 p.m. and resumed Sunday morning, according to Natural Resources.