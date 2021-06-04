Local

Search underway in Morgantown for 22-year-old who left nursing home

MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police and fire agencies in Morgan County on Thursday night were searching for woman who walked away from a nursing home.

Hazel Ilene Ellis, 22, has diminished mental capacity, according to an email from Michael Pruitt, deputy chief of Bargersville Fire Department. The agency is assisting Morgantown police and fire and the Morgan County sheriff in the search.

Ellis was described as 5-feet-5 and 110 pounds. About 5 p.m. Thursday, she walked away from Morgan Health Care-Inn, 140 W. Washington St., in downtown Morgantown.

No additional information was provided about her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Morgan County Emergency Communications at 765-342-5544, Option 5.