Searchers find body of Indianapolis man last seen swimming in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body of a 34-year-old man was recovered from the White River on Friday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon.

Lynell Harris, of Indianapolis, fell from the rock dam south of Washington Street and was last seen attempting to swim to shore about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department units spent about an hour searching for Harris on Tuesday before suspending the search due to darkness.

Indiana conversation officers had resumed the search Wednesday.