Seasonal jobs available for 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair is looking for seasonal employees to be a part of the Indiana State Fair this summer.

They are hosting a job fair June 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/ Horticulture Building.

Some of the positions include parking, gates, security, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. Positions are open to college students, retirees or individuals with a full-time job looking to earn extra money.

During the job fair, you can fill out an application and be interviewed onsite, applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume if they have one.

Anyone unable to attend may visit the state fairground employment office or visit their website to complete an application.