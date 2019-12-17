Second batch of wintry weather leads to snow-covered roads, delays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Central Indiana residents on Tuesday morning will wake up to another batch of snow on the roads.

More snow fell during the overnight hours leading to snow-covered roads, delays and even travel advisories.

On Monday morning, drivers were met with snow on the roads which lead to hundreds of delays and closings. Tuesday morning appeared to be more of the same with drivers urged to exercise caution during their morning commute.

News 8’s Demie Johnson and Katie Wisely were out monitoring the road conditions.