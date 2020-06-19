Second Harvest to distribute food in more ‘tailgates’ in east central Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is continuing to distribute food in “tailgate” events, with new dates confirmed for the coming week.

The group expanded its tailgate events in April on the coronavirus began taking a toll on Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb dispatched 30 Army National Guard members to help with the efforts to expand the food distribution.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is the region’s largest hunger-relief organization serving over 100 pantries and meal programs in eight counties: Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash.

Here are upcoming food distributions:

Wabash County: 11 a.m. Monday, North Manchester Junior-Senior High School, 1 Squire Drive, North Manchester.

Grant County: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.

Henry County: 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.

Jay County: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jay County Fairgrounds, 806 E. Votaw St., Portland.

Wabash County: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Living Well in Wabash County, 239 Bond St., Wabash.

Blackford County: 10 a.m. Thursday, Blackford County Fairgrounds, 409 E. Park Ave., Hartford City.

Delaware County: 10 a.m. Thursday, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie

Madison County: 10 a.m. June 26, parking lot of former Kmart, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.

Randolph County: 10 a.m. June 26, Goodrich Park, 701 N. Union St., Winchester

More dates are online.

No IDs or proof of address or need are required; all are welcome. Distribution is while supplies last. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.