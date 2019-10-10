Second Tri-West coach accused of misconduct with minor

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A second athletic coach at a central Indiana school embroiled in a sexual misconduct controversy has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor, administrators confirmed Thursday.

Louie Aguilar, the varsity volleyball coach at Tri-West High School, is facing disciplinary action for improper communication with a minor, according to interim principal Kelly Simpson.

The accusations against Aguilar include Snapchatting a girl enrolled in a Boone County school, parents and staff told News 8.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating the matter. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from News 8 about whether they had opened an investigation into Aguilar.

The allegations against the volleyball coach surfaced days after the North West Hendricks School Corporation’s superintendent, Michael Springer, abruptly resigned.

Parents, staff and community members suspected Springer had been “pushed out” after clashing with board members over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against the Tri-West football coach, Tyler Bruce.

Board members did not immediately respond to inquiries from News 8 regarding Aguilar.