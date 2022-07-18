Local

Section of 10th Street to close Monday for North Split bridge work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of 10th Street in downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project.

The street will be closed to traffic between Bellefontaine Street and Dorman Street/Massachusetts Avenue so construction crews can demolish and reconstruct several bridges. Drivers will still be able to access the Bottle Works complex from College Avenue.

Work on the project is expected to wrap up in mid-September, weather permitting, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT says the two-year North Split reconstruction project should wrap up sometime this fall.

Detour information

Drivers traveling both eastbound and westbound on 10th Street will be redirected to 16th Street for the duration of the project.

A map showing the detour for traffic during the upcoming 10th Street closure. (Provided map/INDOT)

Foot traffic on the east side will detour using Highland Avenue to Commerce Avenue to 16th Street to the Monon Trail and Monon Loop. On the west side, the detour will follow the Monon Loop to the Monon Trail to 16th Street to Commerce Avenue to Highland Avenue to 10th Street.