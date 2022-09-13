Local

Section of downtown’s West Market Street to reopen in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A reconstructed section of West Market Street that connects to Monument Circle will reopen in January, according to the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The portion of West Market Street from Monument Circle to Illinois Street closed in May to fix the roadway and improve ADA compliance of the sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks. The reconstruction follows similar repairs made to East Market Street last year.

The project cost $500,000 and is one phase of an annual assessment of the historic brick road along the center of Indianapolis.

“Making improvements to Indy’s downtown infrastructure is critical to keeping Indy competitive in attracting major conventions and visitors as a whole,” Chris Gahl, senior vice president of Visit Indy, said.