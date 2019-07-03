Security is in place for 50th annual IPL Freedom Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fourth of July is an exciting time for people flocking to downtown, but it’s one of the most crucial times of the year for the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department.

This year marks the 50th annual IPL Freedom Fest. IMPD says the department is ready for the large crowds and safety is their top priority.

“We want to make sure that we have adequate officers down there to help assist getting people out of there,” said Major Brian Mahone.

Visitors can expect to see officers in patrol cars, on bikes and on foot across downtown. The police department says although there won’t be lane closures, expect slow-moving traffic the entire day.

“It usually gets pretty backed up if you leave early I think you’ll be safe, but just plan your day ahead of time,” said local resident Josh Williams.

“It’s my little sister’s birthday, so we usually bring the cousins and the little kids and we all come out here,” added resident Armone Brown. “We chill at the park and wait for the fireworks to come on.”

IMPD asks spectators to stay hydrated and leave their fireworks, sparklers and poppers at home.

“It’s just not going to be police officers downtown,” Maj. Mahone said. “We’re going to have EMS and fire and all of our public safety departments downtown.”

The fireworks show during Freedom Fest starts at 10 p.m. Ahead of the display, join News 8’s Brooke Martin, Mike Barz and Ashley Brown for a behind-the-scenes look right here on WISH-TV.

