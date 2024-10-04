See B-U-tiful dogs compete ‘Best in Show’ at the Butler Bulldog Beauty Contest

Search
Butler Bulldog Beauty Contest

by: Hanna Mordoh
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s homecoming weekend at Butler University. That means the 23rd annual Butler Bulldog Beauty Contest is almost here.

Butler University mascot Butler Blue IV and his handler, Evan Krauss, joined Daybreak on Friday to discuss Saturday’s free event.

“It’s a completely free event for the community, families, Butler fans alike,” Krauss said. “We’re going to have over 100 bulldogs compete in a bunch of different categories, just to try to take home the prize of Best in Show at the beauty contest.”

The bulldogs will compete in several categories including best costume and best human paired costume.

“We get the humans involved, which is also a lot of fun. The contest is sponsored by Ford again this year, so we have the (category of) best representation of a Ford truck, whether that be a bulldog who’s just built pretty blocky, or sometimes, we get a lot of fun costumes for that one as well,” Krauss said.

The Bulldog Beauty Contest begins at 10 a.m. in the Hinkle Fieldhouse parking lot.

Watch the full interview to learn more about the homecoming weekend festivities and follow Blue on social media here.

