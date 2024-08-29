See how Hamilton Co. restaurants did on their latest inspections with this new tool

Blueberry pancakes on a plate. Wondering how your favorite Hamilton County restaurant did on its last health inspection? A new interactive tool from the county health department lets you do just that. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

HAMILTON COUNTY, IND. (WISH)– The Hamilton County Health Department has launched a new tool help you make sure your favorite restaurants are up to code: an interactive food inspection map.

The tool allows residents and visitors to access and review food inspection reporters for over 1,200 food service establishments which includes restaurants and food stores operating within the county.

The interactive map allows users to enter their location and view nearby food options to see detailed inspection reports.

“Food safety is a top priority for the Hamilton County Health Department, and we are committed to ensuring that our community has access to the most current and relevant information,” Jason LeMaster, health department administrator, said in a release.

The health department conducts regular, unannounced inspections of food establishments based on a hazard risk assessment, and all inspection results are made public 10 days following the completion of an inspection.

“This new feature allows consumers to make more informed decisions about where they dine or shop. By making these reports readily available, we hope to increase public awareness and encourage all food establishments to maintain the highest standards of food safety,” LeMaster said.

The health department also offers food safety training for establishments upon request in another effort to support local businesses as well as the community’s health and well-being.