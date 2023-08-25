See lumberjacks, chainsaw carving and more at the Hoosier Hardwood Festival

Two lumberjacks compete at the 2022 Hoosier Hardwood Festival. The 2023 Hoosier Hardwood Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. (Provided Photo/Hoosier Hardwood Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? The third annual Hoosier Hardwood Festival kicks off Friday at the Boone County Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday.

The event gives Hoosiers and their families the chance to celebrate Indiana’s forests. There will be lumberjack competitions, 20 of the best international chainsaw carving artists, education sessions and live demos, and multiple chances to see Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel.

Twiggy will perform her act 9 times throughout the weekend, skiing behind a remote-controlled boat. Wearing a little life jacket of her own, Twiggy will help share information about the importance of life jackets and boating safety.

The All-American Lumberjack Show will feature teams competing in 10 skills events including log rolling, ax throwing, and saw racing. This half-hour event will take place on Friday at 1:30 p.m., three times on Saturday, and twice on Sunday.

After watching the chainsaw carvers show off their skills, people can buy the chainsaw art pieces at the listed price or at one of several auctions.

There will be a silent auction on Friday to benefit the youth of the Boone County 4-H Club. One auction is Saturday from 3-4 p.m. and the third and final auction is Sunday from 3-4 p.m.

Visitors can expect live music from Indiana performers on the entertainment stages, as well as an exotic animal petting zoo and a bird encounter.

Tickets and all-weekend passes can be purchased online. General admission tickets are $10 for older kids and adults, $5 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids 6 and under.

The show hours are Friday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.