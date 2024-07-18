See sights along Pogue’s Run Trail during bike tour

Cyclists on a bike ride along Pogue's Run on the near east side of Indianapolis. Credit: Provided photo/Pogue's Run Waterway Committee

(MIRROR INDY) — Cyclists can check out the newly completed Pogue’s Run Trail and learn about the history of the near east side on a guided bike tour on Sunday, July 21.

The new 5.3-mile trail runs from Pogue’s Run Art and Nature Park to the Cultural Trail and Monon Trail at 10th Street.

Stops include the Spades Park Branch Library, which along with a branch on East Washington Street is one of two Carnegie libraries still in use in Indianapolis, and a private residence designed by prominent Indianapolis architecture firm Vonnegut & Bohn.

“There is a lot along the near east side that people don’t realize,” said Dan Lake, co-chair of the Pogue’s Run Waterway Committee. “People are surprised when they come over here.”

Riders will also learn about George Pogue, the Pogue’s Run namesake and one of the city’s first white settlers.

“He has a mysterious story to tell,” Lake said. “He disappeared, and no one ever heard from him again. So that will be part of the tour as well.”

If you go

Indiana Landmarks and the Pogue’s Run Waterway Committee will host the History Along Pogue’s Run bike tour July 21.

Rides depart every 15 minutes from 10-11:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Circle City Industrial Complex at East Brookside Avenue and East 12th Street. Riders should bring bicycles and safety equipment. Bike rentals are available through the Pacers Bikeshare; the closest docking station is at 1205 Brookside Ave.

Riders will bike about 6.5 miles over 3 1/2 hours.

Tickets are $35 for the general public and $30 for Indiana Landmark members.

Mirror Indy reporter Darian Benson covers east Indianapolis. Contact her at 317-397-7262 or darian.benson@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @HelloImDarian.