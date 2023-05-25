See stunt drivers and explosions with the Nitro Extreme show at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Car stunts, explosions, and more will be at Greenwood Park Mall as professional drivers show off their skills during Nitro Extreme.

“We have cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed,” Chelcie Nugent, production manager for Nitro Extreme, said Friday.

Nugent says Nitro Extreme is a fully-produced, two-hour cinematic event where fans can see the kinds of stunts featured in big action movies.

“You’re going to see synchronized drifting mustangs that go up on their side on two wheels, incredible motorcycle stunts, the globe of death freestyle jumping. We set an entire car on fire and we even have a big finale where we put a semi on two wheels.”

Nitro Extreme kicks off Thursday night with shows planned through Memorial Day in the mall parking lot – just look for the checkered flags!

Showtimes include:

Thursday, May 25: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26: 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27: 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29: 4:30 p.m.

Get your tickets

Tickets start at $15. Use promo code FREE for one free child ticket with a purchase of an adult ticket or promo code 50OFFNITRO to get $5 off. These promotions cannot be combined.