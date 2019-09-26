See the latest trends in home design this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Institute of Architects’ Home Tour begins this weekend.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

The tour takes you through five homes across the Indianapolis metro area.

It takes place Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The homes on the 2019 Architects’ Home Tour represent a variety of architectural styles and neighborhoods. It gives visitors a chance to see the latest trends in home design by some of the city’s most talented architects.

The architect who designed each home will be there to discuss the design and answer questions.

To get a ticket, click here.