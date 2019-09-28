See the silos sporting one of Indiana’s largest murals

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mural artist who’s left his mark in cities across the world is spending the weekend in Greencastle, Indiana, where a group of silos serve as his canvas.

When completed, the mural will be one of the largest in Indiana, stretching 50 feet tall and covering 8,000 square feet of space.

The murals as they appeared on Sept. 27, 2019. (WISH Photo/David Williams)

Andrei Krautsou, 38, is originally from Belarus and creates art under the name “Key Detail.”

You can see his work across the world in Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and other places. He’s based in New York City, but for the last 12 days, he’s made Putnam County his home while he paints day and night.

“I’m doing this like almost 10 years, Krautsou said. “It’s all about practice.”

He’s spray-painting his mural on the four south-facing silos of S&W Feed Center, at the intersection of Veterans Highway and U.S. 231, as part of the Putnam County Mural Project.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this project.” Krautsou said. “For me, it’s a pretty big deal.”

Krautsou working on the murals on Sept. 27, 2019. (WISH Photo/David Williams)

“We are just using public art to engage the community, to bring meaning to people’s lives and to bring pride to Putnam County,” said Chris Flegal,who co-founded the project.

According to Flegal, the community raised $34,000 and received a matching state grant to fund the project.

Every key detail of the mural — from the American bald eagle to livestock, the classic Indiana covered bridge and even musical instruments — were chosen by the people of Putnam County.

“The beautiful nature that surrounds us in Putnam County, our agricultural heritage. We have a really strong performing arts and entertainment scene,” Flegal said.

Neighbors can’t help but be captivated by the huge mural.

“Oh, it’s beautiful!” Diana Williams, of Greencastle, said as she gazed at the mural. “We just love it!”

Friday was Day 12 of painting for Krautsou, from sunrise to sunset.

Krautsou told News 8 he is accustomed to painting on a flat surface, so painting on a curved silo presents a challenge.

“Here, if I want to make straight lines, It’s kind of a little bit … I need to move properly,” Krautsou explained.

But the challenge hasn’t stopped him. Krautsou plans to complete his mural by this weekend.

A block party celebration at U.S. 231 and Veteran’s Memorial Highway is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday.