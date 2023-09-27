Seeds of Caring is expanding to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seeds of Caring, an Ohio-based nonprofit that focuses on introducing our youngest generation to giving back, is expanding into central Indiana.

Seeds of Caring teaches kids the power of kindness and volunteering through service, social action, and community-building projects.

To plan these projects, the organization teams up with more than 15 local nonprofit partners to help identify ways that kids and their families can contribute.

Beyond the volunteer network, Seeds of Caring says all programming is designed with

age-appropriate guided discussion, opportunities for empathetic reflection, meaningful service, social action, and community-building activities. Through a variety of events, kids are able to tap into their ability to make a difference now and in the future.

Brandy Jemczura, the organization’s founder and executive director, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk more about the expansion and how kids throughout Indianapolis can start giving back.

Jemczura says there are ways families in the Circle City can get involved right now.

Seeds of Caring offers two remote projects with different themes each month in Indianapolis. These projects can be completed from home, a classroom, or anywhere else kids gather. Each project takes 60-90 minutes to complete.

Families and educators can click here for more information.

Once you register for a project, a project guide will be emailed to you. The guide contains detailed instructions for the education, hands-on service activity, and discussion questions. At the end of the project, families will drop off the donations they created. The donations will then be delivered to the local nonprofit who needs them.

Jemczura spoke about the organization’s first free in-person community event at the Madam Walker Legacy Center for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024. This event is designed for families with kids ages two to 12 and will feature four stations where families can serve the community and learn about social

action in a fun, age-appropriate way.

Seeds of Caring will be making dental kits for Gennesaret, free clinics, and snack packs for Horizon House. It hopes to welcome over 500 participants over the course of the day.

Registration for this event will open on Nov. 1 through the organization’s website.