Select post offices to open on Sundays leading up to Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In preparation for the upcoming Christmas celebration, select US post offices will open up on the Sundays before Christmas.

Those select post offices will open up for four hours on December 13 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Post offices in Indianapolis to open include:

  • Nora
  • Park Fletcher
  • Southport
  • Castleton

Post offices out of Marion County Include:

  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Zionsville
  • Westfield
  • Greenwood
  • Fishers
  • Brownsburg

For more information and to find out which other post offices will be open click here.

