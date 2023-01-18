Local

Self-care: Experts explain how to improve your mental wellness in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s “Mental Wellness Month,” a month highlighting the importance of people becoming more aware of their current mental status and healthy ways to cope.

The Global Wellness Institute says mental wellness is what we do to help ourselves think, feel, connect, and function better. Experts are encouraging people to focus on finding healthy ways to feel good about themselves, which can increase our mental health overall.

According to NAMI Indiana, 38 percent of Hoosier adults experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression. Courtney Cope, LMFT mental health advisor at BetterHelp.com, says that can be overwhelming for many people. She says now is an excellent time to prioritize your mind to improve your overall mental health.

“We’re all human and have things we are trying to work through. When we think about wellness, it is increasing that self-awareness and figuring out the solutions you need to correct that and get support. Whether it is therapy, learning new coping skills, or working on your self-talk and how you talk to yourself inside your mind. These all contribute to wellness,” Cope said.

She also suggests becoming more self-aware of our habits, removing things from our lives that negatively affect our thinking, and replacing them with something that better serves our daily lives.

“If you are going, ‘I am just so overwhelmed. I am feeling so isolated,’ I think one of the best things we can do in that place is reaching out to personalized support and get some specific interventions for the circumstances you are going through,” Cope said..

Other options to improve one’s mental health involve:

Becoming active ex: going for a walk

Meditating

Drinking water

Eating healthy foods

Enjoying time with friends and family

People can also try picking up hobbies they like to do, such as journaling, drawing, singing, and dancing.

This month is also a friendly reminder to check on others, ask how they’re doing, and offer support if needed. If you or someone you know is struggling, mental health resources are available.