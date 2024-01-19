Semi carrying fabric softener rolls over; driver hurt

A semitractor-trailer carrying fabric softener crashed about 7:20 p.m. Feb. 18, 2024, on I-65 near the U.S. 31 interchange in Bartholomew County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A semitractor-trailer driver suffered a head injury when the vehicle rolled over Thursday night, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon.

A lane of I-65 northbound was restricted for several hours to unpack the semi’s load of 40,000 pounds of fabric softener. The liquor laundry goods did not leak into the median, a sheriff’s office news release says.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. Thursday near the U.S. 31 interchange, perhaps best known as the I-65 exit for Indiana Premium Outlets mall.

The semi driver required medical attention. The driver was not identified in the release from the sheriff’s office.