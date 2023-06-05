Semi carrying food overturns, closes I-65 in Clinton County

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A semitractor-trailer carrying dry foods in boxes overturned Monday afternoon and closed the southbound lanes I-65 in southwestern Clinton County, state police say.

Indiana Department of Transportation first tweet about the interstate closure at 4:35 p.m. Monday about 6 miles south of the State Road 28 exit. Traffic was being diverted onto that exit, then south on U.S. 52 to State Road 47, where motorists could return to I-65 southbound.

Trooper Corey Brown with the Indiana State Police told News 8 by phone that the semi driver was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The interstate was expected to reopen by 7 p.m. Monday.