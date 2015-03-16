Semi carrying oranges overturns on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi carrying oranges overturned on I-70 near the I-65 split on Monday afternoon.

According to INDOT the left two lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed at the 83.3 mile marker just after noon. The lanes were expected to be closed for an “extended amount of time,” according to Indiana State Police.

ISP told 24-Hour News 8 that no one was injured during the crash.

Southbound I-65 traffic was slowly getting around the crash on the shoulder. As of 1 p.m., ISP officials said the health department was headed to the scene to check on the oranges.

As of 3:05 p.m., the crash site had been cleared and all lanes on I-70 were reopened.