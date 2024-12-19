Semi catches fire in fatal crash at I-65, Southport Road; all lanes of traffic closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi catching fire following a fatal crash on Thursday morning has closed several southbound lanes of Interstate 65 on Indy’s southeast side.

The crash happened sometime 10:30 a.m. Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police confirmed in a post on X that at least one person died, and the semi-trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

All lanes of I-65 southbound at the Southport Road exit are closed. Traffic maps show cars stopped all the way back to I-465, with vehicles also stuck on the I-65 on-ramp.

News 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey drove past the crash and said it appeared only the trailer was on fire. He could not see the cab attached to the trailer, and the truck might have hit the Greenwood exit sign.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The person killed has not been identified.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.