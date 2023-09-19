Search
Semi crash closes I-70 EB in Henry County

(Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –A semitractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 70 eastbound Tuesday morning near the Henry/Wayne county line.

Indiana State Police say the eastbound I-70 is shut down at 138 mm for a crash involving a semitractor-trailer. That’s between Brick Church Rd and Jacksonburg Rd, 6-8 miles west of Centerville.

The Interstate is expected to be shut down for an undetermined amount of time while rescue crews respond.

Officers reported the incident as a “crash with injury” but did not say how many people were hurt.

Information on what led to the crash has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

