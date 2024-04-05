Semi driver from Avon died in Hancock County crash on I-70 WB

Hancock County 911 posted on the social media platform, X, I-70 WB after State Road 9 was blocked due to a serious crash. (Provided Photo/INDOT Trafficwise)

LATEST: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver of the semitractor-trailer who died in a Friday morning crash in I-70 as Jamesly Pierrelis, 35, of Avon. Indiana Department of Transportation’s TrafficWise map showed the road had reopened by Friday afternoon.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Intestate 70 westbound in Hancock County is expected to be closed for the next several hours following a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The interstate is shut down from State Road 9 to Fortville Pike in Greenfield. The closure is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

Greenfield Police Department officers and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of I-70 near the State Road 9 overpass for a crash at 5 a.m. The Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team also assisted because of the severity of the crash.

According to police, the crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2020 International semitractor pulling a box-style trailer.

Investigators say the Camero was speeding in the left lane of I-70 WB beside the tractor-trailer in the right lane. As they were approaching the overpass,” the tractor-trailer struck the Camaro, the State Road 9 overpass, and a temporary, concrete barrier wall near the median.”

The male driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the male driver has not been released. Police say the semi-driver has an Indiana residence but may originally be from another area.

The driver of the Camaro, 58-year-old Daniel Tauber, was not injured in the crash. Tauber cooperated with law enforcement and submitted to a chemical test as part of a routine investigation for a fatal crash.

Police say a large amount of diesel fuel was spilled on the interstate along with debris from the crash that stretched for almost a quarter mile.

“INDOT crews are also on the scene to inspect any damage to the overpass and barrier wall. Crews do not know when the interstate will fully reopen,” per a release.

Hancock County says the backup from the closure will stretch into Henry County before it reopens. The high volume of traffic is being diverted. Drivers should expect heavy traffic along U.S. 40 through Greenfield and State Road 234.

Indiana State Police were also called to the scene to perform an inspection of the tractor-trailer.

Crash scene photos at I-70 WB in Greenfield (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

A photo submitted by a WISH-TV viewer showed a semi with its cab destroyed.