Semi driver in deadly I-465 crash to appear in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The truck driver accused of causing Sunday’s deadly crash on I-465 will face a judge Thursday.

Bruce Pollard, 57, had been scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning at 8:30 but that has since been pushed back to the afternoon.

Pollard, who is from Missouri, has been in the Marion County Jail since his arrest Sunday following the fatal crash.

The crash killed Alanna Koons and her two twin, 18-month-old daughters June and Ruby. The crash also sent seven other people to the hospital with injuries.

Pollard faces preliminary charges for reckless homicide and criminal recklessness causing injury.