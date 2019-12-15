Semi driver rescued from pond after leaving roadway on I-65

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver is in the hospital after his vehicle ran off I-65 and ended up in a pond, state police said Saturday.

The Shelby County Water Rescue team responded to the 82 mile marker of Interstate 65 on Saturday afternoon, where a semi was in the water and the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle, the Shelbyville Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The water rescue team successfully removed the driver, who was taken to an area hospital. The driver’s condition on Saturday night was not available.

#Crash



I-65 southbound near Edinburgh, both directions are affected



Semi ran off the interstate into what is described as a pond. The driver is out, he is being taken to the hospital. No other vehicles involved. Expect extended delays for crash clean-up — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 14, 2019

The affected lanes had reopened by 5:50 p.m., INDOT said in a tweet.

The water rescue team also deployed booms to collect fluids leaking from the semi.