Semi flips, milk spilled on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m.

The crash comes as Indiana is under a wind advisory for gust up to 50 mph.

No further information has been provided at this time.