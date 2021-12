Local

Semi hits underpass on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi slammed into an underpass on the east side of Indianapolis.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to New York Street, just east of Lasalle Street, after a semi struck an underpass.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

However, the one-way street is expected to be closed to all traffic for several hours as crews work to clean up the scene.