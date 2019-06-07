Semi overturns in North Split, closes I-70 ramp to I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A semitractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound in the North Split on Thursday night.
Photos from Indianapolis Fire Department showed the overturned semi and what appeared to be a load of pipes. The 61-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash.
A tweet from the fire department said the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. The Indiana Department of Transportation estimated the ramp would be closed for about two hours as the crash was cleaned up.
A hazardous materials team with the fire department cleaned up about 150 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road.
The fire department said Indiana State Police handled the crash investigation.
