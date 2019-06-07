Semi overturns in North Split, closes I-70 ramp to I-65 A tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department said a semitractor-trailer overturned on the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-65 southbound shortly before 8:15 p.m. June 6, 2019. (Photo Provided/ IFD ) [ + - ] A tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department said a semitractor-trailer overturned on the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-65 southbound shortly before 8:15 p.m. June 6, 2019. (Photo Provided/ IFD ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department said a semitractor-trailer overturned on the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-65 southbound shortly before 8:15 p.m. June 6, 2019. (Photo Provided/ IFD ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department said a semitractor-trailer overturned on the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-65 southbound shortly before 8:15 p.m. June 6, 2019. (Photo Provided/ IFD ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department said a semitractor-trailer overturned on the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-65 southbound shortly before 8:15 p.m. June 6, 2019. (Photo Provided/ IFD ) [ + - ]

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A semitractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound in the North Split on Thursday night.

Photos from Indianapolis Fire Department showed the overturned semi and what appeared to be a load of pipes. The 61-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash.

A tweet from the fire department said the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. The Indiana Department of Transportation estimated the ramp would be closed for about two hours as the crash was cleaned up.

A hazardous materials team with the fire department cleaned up about 150 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the road.

The fire department said Indiana State Police handled the crash investigation.