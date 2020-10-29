Semi slides on I-65, hits barrier; Truck’s cargo falls to ground below

Photo of the semi dangling over the road on I-65 on Oct. 29, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A jack-knifed semi on I-65 led to several lane closures Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of I-65 South near West and Meridian Streets for the crash.

Police said the driver of the semi lost control, slid into a barrier on the right side of the highway, which left the truck’s trailer partially dangling. Several items of the truck’s cargo then began falling to the ground below.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to officers on scene.

Around 7 a.m. crews were able to successfully remove the truck off of the concrete barrier.