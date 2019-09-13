Semi strikes bridge on northeast side, search for driver underway

Photo of bridge hit by semi. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All lanes of I-465 on the city’s northeast side are back now back open. Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Three southbound lanes of I-465 had been closed after ISP said a semi struck the 75th Street bridge while traveling south.

The strike took out a piece of concrete from the bridge leaving debris on I-465.

Police said the driver fled the scene following the incident. A search is currently underway for the semi, which may be hauling a backhoe on a flatbed trailer.