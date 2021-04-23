Local

Semi veers off I-70 at North Split, crashes into new house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi on Thursday night left I-70 and crashed into a vacant house in the North Split, said a tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

The tweet did not say what time the crash happened. The house is near the intersection of East 16th Street and North Arsenal Avenue, and just east of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Police at the scene said the driver had a medical emergency. The semi went through a guardrail, across a small forested area and into a house under construction. No one was in the house when it was hit. The owners told police that they were nearing the completion of the home’s construction.

No was else was hurt.

The truck was loaded with produce.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.

Preparations are under way in the North Split for its reconstruction. The 18-month closure of the North Split is set to begin sometime in mid or late May. During the reconstruction, I-65 and I-70 between the North Split and Washington Street will be closed to all traffic.