Sen. Todd Young discusses COVID-19, latest economic stimulus package and nationwide protests

Photo of Sen. Todd Young on Midday. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many states across the country are dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Last week, due to Indiana’s increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Eric Holcomb instituted a statewide face mask mandate.

On Monday, Indiana Sen. Todd Young was on Midday where he talked about the pandemic and a number of other important topics.

Additionally, Sen. Young discussed how Indiana and other states are handling the health crisis, the nationwide protests and the latest proposed economic stimulus package.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.