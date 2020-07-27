Local

Sen. Todd Young discusses COVID-19, latest economic stimulus package and nationwide protests

Photo of Sen. Todd Young on Midday. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many states across the country are dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Last week, due to Indiana’s increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Eric Holcomb instituted a statewide face mask mandate.

On Monday, Indiana Sen. Todd Young was on Midday where he talked about the pandemic and a number of other important topics.

Additionally, Sen. Young discussed how Indiana and other states are handling the health crisis, the nationwide protests and the latest proposed economic stimulus package.

