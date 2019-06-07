Sen. Young hears concerns after Pendleton tornado

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — ​​​​​​As the recovery from a tornado continues, U.S. Sen. Todd Young visited the area to see the damage firsthand.

The Republican senator serving Indiana participated in an emergency roundtable with local officials. He and his staff also had office hours so residents could discuss specific issues and concerns.

The tornado that hit Pendleton was one of eight in Indiana on Memorial Day to impact central Indiana. It brought down trees and power lines and caused heavy damage in the town.

Young said about the roundtable, “This was helpful, so I can figure out what the community needs. Clearly, they’re going to need ongoing assistance from the Small Business Administration. They’re working with the U.S. Forest Service, I just learned, to deal with some lost timber on account of the situation, and then I’m going to be surveying the local landscape to figure out what other sort of damage we can help mitigate.”

Volunteers are still needed to help residents clean up.