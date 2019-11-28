Sensory room designed to unlock happy memories for people living with dementia

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Many people have a family member living with dementia, or know someone who does.

The disease devastates families across central Indiana.

News 8 got a look inside the sensory room of Carmel Health and Living that helps people living with dementia.

It’s the largest sensory room of its kind in central Indiana for dementia patients. The goal is for the patients to see, touch, and feel things to connect them back to happy memories.

Mary Grandberry’s 75-year-old sister lives with dementia.

“Yes, it’s tough seeing her this way,” Grandberry said.

Grandberry’s sister struggles with short-term memory, but her long-term memory is still there.

That’s why her sister gravitates toward part of the room set up like a farm with cows and chickens.

“Our parents had chickens. It was her job and my job… and some of the others. It was nine of us,” Grandberry said. “We would go out and gather the eggs when our parents would tell us to.”

“This room combines lots of familiar feels, touches, scenarios of people’s life. It’s a calming effect for a lot of people,” Julia Lowe, Director of Community Engagement at Carmel Health and Living said.

As dementia progresses, the senses decrease.

That’s why you see different areas like a cafe, a park setting, or a nursery.

“In this age group, a lot of women were homemakers and they remember rocking a baby, taking care of children. So they come and they can sit in that area and be that person at that time in their life,” Lowe said.

There’s even a tool bench area with vintage-looking oil cans.

“We have gentlemen that sit at our tool bench because at one point in their life, they hung out at the corner gas station,” Lowe said. “It brings back those memories that are locked inside and helps them communicate about that point in time in their life.”

Grandberry added that her sister responds well to the sensory room.

“She put on the hat. It stimulated her memory. Coming to a place like this, she can wander around and go back in her mind and think of things that…think of the pleasant things,” Grandberry said.

If you’re caring for a loved one with dementia, you probably can’t create all this at home. But, Lowe recommends doing other things like aromatherapy with lavender scents or peppermint. She also says music helps.

The National Institute on Aging has more information on dementia.