Sephora distribution center to open in Avon next summer

VanTrust Real Estate announced plans to break ground on a new Sephora warehouse and distribution center. (Photo provided by/ VanTrust Real Estate)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, VanTrust Real Estate announced plans to begin construction on a Sephora warehouse and distribution center in Avon.

This is VanTrust’s second project with Sephora, with the first being completed in Las Vegas.

The 746,672 square-foot facility will be built on 61 acres of land at Avon Landings Commerce Park located on Ronald Reagan Parkway. The facility will serve as Sephora’s Midwest distribution center, according to a release.

Joe Zarzycki, vice president of planning and engineering for Sephora, says that due to Avon Landing’s location, will give direct access to customers and transportation hubs nationwide.

“Sephora is proud to be able to grow our network of distribution centers to continue to elevate our consumer experience. A multi-state search culminated in the selection of Avon Landings Commerce Park as the ideal site for our Midwest distribution center,” Zarzycki said in a release.

VanTrust acquired 50 acres of a former regional airport two years ago and broke ground on one of three buildings scheduled for Phase 1. That building has since been completed.

The Sephora facility is a part of Phase 2 development plans and is set to open summer of 2025.