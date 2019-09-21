INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and all month long health advocates are working to educate others on the resources available for those who need it.

Mental health expert Dr. Danielle Henderson with IU Health stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the options available right here in Indianapolis.

“Some common risk factors that can lead someone to have suicidal thoughts are family history of suicide…gender is one, so we know that women are more likely to attempt suicide but men are four times more likely to die by suicide,” said Dr. Henderson. “Access to firearms is another big one.”

Dr. Henderson also described some warning signs that people battling with suicidal thoughts may display.

