Serious accident in Shelby County leaves 1 injured, closes S.R. 9

A crash on S.R. 9 in Shelby County left a motorcyclist injured. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
by: Michaela Springer
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash on State Road 9 Monday afternoon has left 1 injured, police say.

Sometime Monday afternoon, Shelby County police were sent to S.R. 9 and County Road 1100 North on a report of a severe crash.

Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis via helicopter for treatment.

Investigators say they are working to gather further information on what caused the accident. S.R. 9 will be closed for the next few hours.

