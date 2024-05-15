‘Serious crash’ closes I-65 south of Franklin
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — What Indiana State Police are calling “a serious crash” on Wednesday afternoon temporarily closed I-65 southbound south of Franklin.
The crash is about 6 miles south of the Franklin exit for State Road 44, says Sgt. John Perrine of state police in a social media post about 2:30 p.m. The crash is near the border of Johnson and Shelby counties.
Southbound traffic was being diverted at State Road 44, but one of the two lanes had reopened by 3:30 p.m.
